WWE News: Preview of Braun Strowman on Chakh Le WWE, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Superstars React to 2023 Women’s Rumble
January 18, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released a preview clip of Braun Strowman on Chakh Le WWE, showing him trying some Indian snack foods:
#BraunStrowman is totally desi! All-New #ChakhLeWWE ft. @Adamscherr99 coming soon! @Ga3lyn #WWENowIndia #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/lL14apgdmS
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 18, 2024
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown. Woods also released a Let’s Play video for Like a Dragon:
– In a new WWE Playback video, Superstars watch the women’s 2023 Royal Rumble match: