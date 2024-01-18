wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview of Braun Strowman on Chakh Le WWE, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Superstars React to 2023 Women’s Rumble

January 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Braun Strowman Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

– WWE released a preview clip of Braun Strowman on Chakh Le WWE, showing him trying some Indian snack foods:

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown. Woods also released a Let’s Play video for Like a Dragon:

– In a new WWE Playback video, Superstars watch the women’s 2023 Royal Rumble match:

Braun Strowman, Royal Rumble, UpUpDownDown, WWE, WWE Playback

