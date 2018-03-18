WWE News: Preview of Braun Strowman’s Tag Team Title Quest For Raw, Bloopers Video Online

– WWE has updated their Raw preview with a look at Braun Strowman’s road to WrestleMania where he’ll fight for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Strowman won the Tag Team Battle Royal last week on Raw, with WWE teasing the idea that Strowman may not be able to compete for the titles without a partner. The WWE.com preview reads as follows:

Even though he doesn’t have a tag team partner, Braun Strowman shockingly won the Tag Team Battle Royal this past Monday night, meaning that he technically earned the right to challenge Cesaro & Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. However, given the fact that The Monster Among Men is a solo Superstar, and since he originally wasn’t scheduled to compete in the over-the-top-rope bout, the victory comes with no small amount of controversy.

Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has a lot on his plate going into this year’s Show of Shows — including his Mixed Tag Team Match with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon — but he’ll need to sort out Strowman’s Road to WrestleMania sooner than later. Will Angle rule in favor of The Monster Among Men, or will all of Team Red suffer the consequences if Strowman doesn’t get his way?

– WWE posted the following video to Twitter for National Awkward Moments Day, which is apparently a thing. The video shows off several wrestling bloopers including Shockmaster’s infamous debut, Goldberg slipping on the entrance ramp, Steve Austin hitting himself with a chair and more: