WWE News: Preview Clips for Tonight’s NXT Title Matches, Updated Lineup, New Network Carousels

– Tonight’s episode of NXT will feature two title matches. North American champ Damian Priest defends his title against Timothy Thatcher. Also, Breezango defend their tag titles against Imperium. WWE released some new preview clips for tonight’s title matches, which you can view below:





Tonight’s NXT TV will be broadcast on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s episode:

* North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium

* Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* The Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* NXT GM William Regal has two major announcements.

* * Finn Balor begins his reign as NXT Champion

– The WWE Network has added new carousels for Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James, WWE champion Drew McIntyre, Championship Legends, and also Steel Cage Matches.