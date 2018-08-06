Quantcast

 

WWE News: Preview Clips For This Week’s Miz & Mrs., New Day Do Commentary From Last Week’s Smackdown

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz & Mrs Miz and Mrs

– WWE has posted two new preview clips from this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. The show airs Tuesday on USA Network after Smackdown. You can see the clips below:

– WWE shared the following video of The New Day doing commentary at their custom announce table during last week’s The Bar vs. The Usos on Smackdown:

