wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Elias’ WWE Network Special, Mia Yim Comments on Mae Young Announcement
July 20, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a preview video for their “Elias: Live from Bourbon Street” special that will air on the WWE Network on Monday. The special airs after this week’s Table For 3 and runs thirty minutes. In addition, a Walk With Elias: The Documentary special will air on the WWE Network after Raw on July 30th.
– Mia Yim posted the following to Twitter after being announced as a competitor in this year’s Mae Young Classic:
Last year was all smiles. This year, I’m coming for vengeance. A loss & injury, I’m returning a Baddie.. @wwe @MaeYoungClassic #WWEMYC #WWE #miayim #blasianbaddie pic.twitter.com/UlnaWWgyJz
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) July 20, 2018