WWE News: Preview for Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD, Drake Maverick Entrance Theme
– On tonight’s NXT, Finn Balor will face Velveeen Dream in a qualifying match for a slot in the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. WWE released a new preview for tonight’s matchup, which you can view here:
– UpUpDownDown released a gameplay video featuring Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Adam Cole, and Tyler Breeze playing Uno. Tha video is available below.
– WWE released the entrance theme for Drake Maverick, “Flight of the Maverick,” which you can listen to int he player below.
