WWE News: Preview For John Cena’s Raw Return, Ariya Daivari Predicts Big Things For Hideo Itami

– WWE posted a new preview for John Cena’s return on next week’s episode of Raw. The WWE.com preview reads as follows:

John Cena is back

John Cena might have kicked off 2019 with an appearance on SmackDown LIVE, which saw him team with Becky Lynch against Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match, but this coming Monday, the 16-time World Champion (and the star of “Bumblebee”) will drop in on the red brand.

As evidenced by what transpired between The Cenation Leader and The Irish Lass Kicker on New Year’s Day, anything can happen when Cena’s in the house.

– Ariya Daivari took to Twitter to make a big prediction for Hideo Itami’s success in 205 Live, saying that Itami will be the next Cruiserweight Champion after the Royal Rumble: