WWE News: Preview for Meiko Satomura vs. Kay Lee Ray Rematch, Vignette for Aoife Valkyrie, Ric Flair Dancing Clip
– WWE has released a new video showcasing Meiko Satomura earning another NXT UK Women’s title shot against champion Kay Lee Ray. Satomura is now vowing no forgiveness for Ray in their rematch, which will be held at a later date TBA. You can check out that video preview in the player below:
– WWE released a new NXT UK vignette for “The Norse Angel” Aoife Valkyrie. She is looking to get back in action after a recent setback against Meiko Satomura. You can view that video below:
– Ric Flair shared a short clip of him dancing on his YouTube channel:
