WWE News: Preview for Otis and Mandy Rose’s Love Story Continuing on Smackdown, Marcel Barthel Has a Warning for Undisputed Era, Top 10 NXT Moments

– As previously noted, WWE announced that the Otis and Mandy Rose love story would continue this week on Smackdown. WWE.com released a new preview for what to expect this week. Otis and Mandy Rose will be appearing after their recent win for Best Social Reaction of the Year for The Bumpy Awards. You can check out the announcement below:

Otis and Mandy Rose’s love story continues on SmackDown The Summer of Love comes to SmackDown as Otis and Mandy Rose get set to rekindle their romance. Fresh off their historic Bumpy win for “Best Social Reaction of the Year,” The Workin’ Man Superstar and his lovely peach will be on hand, as the love story continues on the blue brand. What new memories will SmackDown’s favorite couple create this week? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the latest in the blue brand’s love story.

Also set for this week’s Smackdown:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

* Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Gran Metalik

* Naomi vs. Lacey Evans

– NXT tag team champion Marcel Barthel issued a message to Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish ahead of next week’s title match on NXT. Imperium will be facing The Undisputed Era in a tag team title match next week.

Barthel wrote, “Not the first time we we’re outnumbered. Still stood tall in the end. We won’t give in this time either #IMPERIUM #TheMatIsSacred.”

Not the first time we we’re outnumbered. Still stood tall in the end. We won’t give in this time either #IMPERIUM #TheMatIsSacred pic.twitter.com/v090AuoMPb — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥 (@Marcel_B_WWE) July 30, 2020

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week’s show. You can check out that video below.