WWE News: Preview for Rowdy Roddy Piper Episode of Biography, Trailer for The Miz Edition of WWE 24, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

– WWE and A&E have released a new preview for this Sunday’s A&E Biography: Rowdy Roddy Piper. The new episode debuts on Sunday at 8:00 pm EST on A&E. That new promo clip is available here:
– WWE has released a new trailer for WWE 24: The Miz. The new documentary debuts this Sunday, April 25 on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. You can view that trailer below:
– A new episode of Battle of the Brands has been released for UpUpDownDown:
