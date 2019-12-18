WWE News: Preview For This Week’s After the Bell Podcast, FOX Thanks WWE Backstage Viewers, New Mauro Ranallo Shirt

– WWE has listed the following preview for this week’s edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves, which drops tomorrow.

This week’s After the Bell features a return, a debut and a dignitary all in one, as Corey Graves hosts NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, Lacey Evans and Kane.

With Strong making history as ATB’s first-ever two-time guest, not to mention weekly history as a member of The Undisputed ERA, what will Graves touch on as the NXT North American Champion heads into what’s sure to be a big 2020? Likewise, will Lacey shed some light on her time in the Marines? And how does being the Mayor of Knox County, Tenn., compare to the dark days of The Devil’s Favorite Demon? Find out all this and more on an all-new After the Bell, dropping this Thursday wherever you get your podcasts.

– WWE Shop has released a new “Mamma Mia!” shirt for Mauro Ranallo.

– WWE on FOX tweeted a thank you message to WWE Backstage viewers.