WWE News: Preview for This Week’s SmackDown, More Raw Video Highlights
January 19, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a new video preview for this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX:
THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown:
How will #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns respond to @FightOwensFight?
PLUS @WWEBigE puts the #ICTitle on the line against @WWEApollo!
And much more!
Friday Night at 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/yL2DyRCZsF
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
– WWE released more video highlights following last night’s edition of Raw. You can check out those clips and highlights below:
