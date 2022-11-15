wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview for This Week’s SmackDown, Raw Video Highlights

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new promo clip for this Friday’s edition of SmackDown:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading