wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for This Week’s SmackDown, Raw Video Highlights
November 15, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new promo clip for this Friday’s edition of SmackDown:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Freaked Out During Health Scare Last Year, How Quickly It Came On
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH