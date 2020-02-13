wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tiny Table For 3, Top 10 NXT Moments, Stock Closes Up
February 13, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview of Braun Strowman, Elias and Drake Maverick on the upcoming “Tiny”-themed episode of Table For 3. You can see the video below:
– WWE stock closed at $43.76 on Thursday, up $1.52 (3.60%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.43% on the day.
– Below are the top 10 NXT moments from last night’s episode:
