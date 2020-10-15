wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Today’s NXT UK, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, New Shirts In WWE Shop
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature the following matches:
* Ilja Dragunov & Pete Dunne vs. WALTER & Alexander Wolfe
* NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament: Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network:
– WWE is selling new t-shirts for Damian Priest (“Rock n Roll Champion”) and Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae (“Power Couple”).
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Discuss Their Idea for Stadium Stampede, Prepping for the Goal Post Spot
- Mansoor Revealed as Mystery Man on The Bump, Says He’s ‘More Than Just Two Shows in Saudi Arabia a Year’
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion