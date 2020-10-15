wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Today’s NXT UK, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, New Shirts In WWE Shop

October 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature the following matches:

* Ilja Dragunov & Pete Dunne vs. WALTER & Alexander Wolfe
* NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament: Dave Mastiff vs. Joseph Conners

– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network:

– WWE is selling new t-shirts for Damian Priest (“Rock n Roll Champion”) and Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae (“Power Couple”).

