wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Episode 4 of The Last Riding Airing Sunday, WWE Stars React To Io Shirai’s Title Win
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the following matches and segments:
* VIP Lounge with Bobby Lashley
* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (non-title match)
* Sasha Banks and Bayley to appear
* Details on what happened to Drew McIntyre after last week’s episode
* Edge and Christian reunite for The Peep Show
* Decathalon featuring The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders
– Episode four of Undertaker: the Last Ride will air after WWE Backlash this Sunday on the WWE Network.
– Several wrestlers have posted messages of congratulations to Io Shirai after she became the NXT Women’s champion last night at NXT Takeover: In Your House.
Congratulations ,@shirai_io!!🕊#NXTTakeover
イオさんベルト戴冠本当におめでとうございます。
ときに涙を流し、辛いときは励ましあったり支え合いながら、これまで数えきれないほどの試練を一緒に乗り越えてきましたね。
そんな苦楽を共にしたイオさんの戴冠は自分のこと以上に嬉しいです。 pic.twitter.com/frtnVwOFqa
— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 8, 2020
Congrats @shirai_io !! https://t.co/AJ2BLGWBvk
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 8, 2020
Io is the best. Prove me wrong! #NXTTakeOver
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) June 8, 2020
Congrats on you @WWENXT women’s championship @shirai_io! Happy for you my friend!!!!
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) June 8, 2020
Incredible, and so deserved! https://t.co/hCqlnB0bIE
— Jinny (@JinnyCouture) June 8, 2020
What a match!!👏👏 Well done ladies!!
Congratulations @shirai_io 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/NqIOSTSn6O
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 8, 2020
👀…..🎯
👏…👏…👏 https://t.co/xlOWZ9yttq
— Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) June 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Clarifies Vince McMahon Comments, Vince Said The Revival Being ‘Great Professional Wrestlers’ Was Their ‘Problem’
- Charlotte Flair Weighs in On Bayley’s Heel Turn, Talks Working Against Her After Turn
- Jim Ross Discusses If Triple H Played A Role in Keeping Steve Austin Out of Top Spot in WWE in 2002
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers