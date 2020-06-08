WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Episode 4 of The Last Riding Airing Sunday, WWE Stars React To Io Shirai’s Title Win

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the following matches and segments:

* VIP Lounge with Bobby Lashley

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (non-title match)

* Sasha Banks and Bayley to appear

* Details on what happened to Drew McIntyre after last week’s episode

* Edge and Christian reunite for The Peep Show

* Decathalon featuring The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders

– Episode four of Undertaker: the Last Ride will air after WWE Backlash this Sunday on the WWE Network.

– Several wrestlers have posted messages of congratulations to Io Shirai after she became the NXT Women’s champion last night at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Io is the best. Prove me wrong! #NXTTakeOver — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) June 8, 2020