wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Episode 4 of The Last Riding Airing Sunday, WWE Stars React To Io Shirai’s Title Win

June 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Asuka Charlotte Flair

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the following matches and segments:

* VIP Lounge with Bobby Lashley
* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (non-title match)
* Sasha Banks and Bayley to appear
* Details on what happened to Drew McIntyre after last week’s episode
* Edge and Christian reunite for The Peep Show
* Decathalon featuring The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders

– Episode four of Undertaker: the Last Ride will air after WWE Backlash this Sunday on the WWE Network.

– Several wrestlers have posted messages of congratulations to Io Shirai after she became the NXT Women’s champion last night at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Io Shirai, RAW, Undertaker: The Last Ride, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading