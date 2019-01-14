Quantcast

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Photos of Last Night’s Lexington Live Event, Highlights From Last Night’s Total Bellas

January 14, 2019
Seth Rollins Dean Ambrose Bobby Lashley Raw

– Here are the announced segments and matches for tonight’s episode of RAW, which emanates from Memphis, Tennessee.

*WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.

*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey & Sasha Banks vs. Tamina and Nia Jax.

*The build to the Royal Rumble continues.

– WWE has posted a few photos of the main event between Asuka, Becky Lynch and Carmella from last night’s house show in Lexington.

– E! has released several highlight clips from last night’s season four premiere of Total Bellas:

