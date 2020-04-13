WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Sonya’s Donut Open Challenge, New Wrestlemania T-Shirt

– WWE has not released an official preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, beyond a video that confirms that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be on the show. Jerry Lawler will also return to commentary for the show. Wrestling Inc reports that Money in the Bank qualifying matches are rumored, but not confirmed.

– Sonya Deville has posted a new video which features her ‘Donut Open Challenge.’

– WWE is selling a new t-shirt which reads ‘Wrestlemania’s Biggest Fan’ and features a photo of the ceiling fan in the Performance Center.