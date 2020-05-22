WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, WWE Stock Update, 20 Facts About The Undertaker

May 22, 2020 | Posted by

– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will include:

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. WWE NXT Womens’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

* Otis & Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler

– WWE stock opened at $44.88 per share this morning.

– WWE has released a new video look at twenty facts you may not have known about the Undertaker.