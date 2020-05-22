wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, WWE Stock Update, 20 Facts About The Undertaker
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will include:
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. WWE NXT Womens’s Champion Charlotte Flair
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
* Otis & Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler
– WWE stock opened at $44.88 per share this morning.
– WWE has released a new video look at twenty facts you may not have known about the Undertaker.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Explains Breakup With John Cena, She Didn’t Want to Force Him to Become a Father, Says a Cena Sex Story Got Taken Out of Her Book
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It
- Tyson Kidd Tried To Get Cleared For a Royal Rumble Appearance In The Past
- Updates On Britt Baker, Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson After AEW Dynamite