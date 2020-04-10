WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, WWE Stock Update, 30 Facts About Becky Lynch

– WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight from the Performance Center in Orlando. It airs on FOX. The episode will feature Braun Strowman’s first appearance since winning the Universal title at Wrestlemania. It will also feature Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane for the women’s tag team titles.

– WWE stock opened at $37 per share today.

– WWE has posted a new episode of List This, which presents thirty facts you ‘need to know’ about Becky Lynch.