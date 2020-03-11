wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Miz and Mrs., Updated Guest List For The Bump, WWE Backstage Highlights
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Miz and Mrs. on the USA Network: “Baby Moon or Bust – Maryse tries to convince her husband to take a babymoon; Mike takes a gamble on a $10,000 toy.”
– WWE has noted that in addition to the previously-announced Braun Strowman and Mark Henry, today’s episode of the Bump will also include Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
We're ready for you, @BraunStrowman.@KaylaBraxtonWWE #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/YWBC19pSNH
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 11, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage. You can find our full report here.
More Trending Stories
- Tampa Government To Discuss Fate of Major Events This Week, Likely Including WrestleMania
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE
- WWE Proxy Statement Reveals 2020 Salaries for Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon
- Chris Jericho On Having to Tell Tony Khan the AEW Title Got Stolen, Being Told How Much The Title Cost and How They Dealt With It