WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Featuring Mickie James’ Return, WWE Stock Update, NXT Stars Set For The Bump

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the in-ring return of Mickie James, which will be the first time she’s wrestled since June of last year. She suffered a knee injury at the time and was out for fourteen months. The lineup includes:

* Shawn Michaels to address Randy Orton’s actions

* Will Rey Mysterio return?

* Natalya vs. Mickie James

– WWE stock opened at $45.49 per share this morning.

– This Wednesdays’s episode of The Bump will feature Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Adam Cole.