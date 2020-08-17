wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Featuring Mickie James’ Return, WWE Stock Update, NXT Stars Set For The Bump

August 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mickie James RAW

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the in-ring return of Mickie James, which will be the first time she’s wrestled since June of last year. She suffered a knee injury at the time and was out for fourteen months. The lineup includes:

* Shawn Michaels to address Randy Orton’s actions
* Will Rey Mysterio return?
* Natalya vs. Mickie James

– WWE stock opened at $45.49 per share this morning.

– This Wednesdays’s episode of The Bump will feature Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Adam Cole.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The Bump, WWE Stock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading