WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW Includes King of the Ring Final, Episode Title For Total Divas Season 9 Premiere, Smackdown Headed To Philippines

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW, which emanates from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. It will feature the King of the Ring finals of Chad Gable vs. Baron Corbin. Here are the bullet points from WWE:

* The King approaches: Corbin vs. Gable

* Back on Boss Time? – Fallout from Banks vs. Lynch

* What will be the fallout from The Fiend’s ruthless assault on Rollins?

* Alexander the second? – Cedric going for AJ’s WWE United States Title after Clash loss?

– The ninth season premiere of Total Divas, which airs on October 2, will be called “The Baddest Women on the Planet.”

– The Smackdown brand is going to Manilla, Phillipines on Friday. Talent advertised include Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura Charlotte Flair and Rolman Reigns.

