WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW, Troy Aikman Likes Smackdown, WWE Stock Update
– Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the following matches and segments:
* Lana vs. Nia Jax
* Jeff Hardy & The New Day vs. The Hurt Business
* AJ Styles vs. Sheamus
* Bray Wyatt takes a field trip to RAW
* AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison host a Nightmare Before TLC segment.
– During yesterday’s NFL coverage on FOX, Troy Aikman mentioned that he watches Smackdown and enjoys it.
"I've been watching that Smackdown on Friday nights," says Troy Aikman. "Pretty good."
— Robert Mays (@robertmays) December 13, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $44.50 per share this morning.
– And if you haven’t already, be sure to watch our new six minute mini-documentary on Kurt Angle’s exit from WWE in 2006 and his jump to TNA, featuring Dave Meltzer, Chris Van Vliet, and more.
