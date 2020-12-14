WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW, Troy Aikman Likes Smackdown, WWE Stock Update

– Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the following matches and segments:

* Lana vs. Nia Jax

* Jeff Hardy & The New Day vs. The Hurt Business

* AJ Styles vs. Sheamus

* Bray Wyatt takes a field trip to RAW

* AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison host a Nightmare Before TLC segment.

– During yesterday’s NFL coverage on FOX, Troy Aikman mentioned that he watches Smackdown and enjoys it.

"I've been watching that Smackdown on Friday nights," says Troy Aikman. "Pretty good." — Robert Mays (@robertmays) December 13, 2020

– WWE stock opened at $44.50 per share this morning.

