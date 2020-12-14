wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s RAW, Troy Aikman Likes Smackdown, WWE Stock Update

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw

– Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature the following matches and segments:

* Lana vs. Nia Jax
* Jeff Hardy & The New Day vs. The Hurt Business
* AJ Styles vs. Sheamus
* Bray Wyatt takes a field trip to RAW
* AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison host a Nightmare Before TLC segment.

– During yesterday’s NFL coverage on FOX, Troy Aikman mentioned that he watches Smackdown and enjoys it.

– WWE stock opened at $44.50 per share this morning.

– And if you haven’t already, be sure to watch our new six minute mini-documentary on Kurt Angle’s exit from WWE in 2006 and his jump to TNA, featuring Dave Meltzer, Chris Van Vliet, and more.

