wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown, Clips For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs., Renee Michelle Set For AML Wrestling Women’s Division
– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which features the following bullet points:
* Roman Reigns to clash with Buddy Murphy tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Will Randy Orton respond to Kofi Kingston’s Kendo stick attack?
* What’s next for Kevin Owens?
* Who will step up to Bayley next?
– WWE has also released two clips for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs., which sees Miz and Maryse got to a Renaissance Fair:
– AML Wrestling announced that Renee Michelle is now part of their women’s division.
View this post on Instagram
You saw her compete in the WWE Mae Young Classic and, most recently, you’ve been watching her on WWE TV. Now Renee Michelle is the newest member of the AML Wrestling Ladies Night Out Women’s Division. 🔥 It just keeps getting better. We’re excited about our partnership with @titlematchnetwork! Stay tuned.
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall Claims He Won’t be a Mystery Partner for Chris Jericho for AEW TV Debut, Says He’s Loyal to WWE and Still Under Contract With Them
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended