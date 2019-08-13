WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown, Clips For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs., Renee Michelle Set For AML Wrestling Women’s Division

– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which features the following bullet points:

* Roman Reigns to clash with Buddy Murphy tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Will Randy Orton respond to Kofi Kingston’s Kendo stick attack?

* What’s next for Kevin Owens?

* Who will step up to Bayley next?

– WWE has also released two clips for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs., which sees Miz and Maryse got to a Renaissance Fair:

– AML Wrestling announced that Renee Michelle is now part of their women’s division.