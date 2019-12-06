wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown, Smackdown Switching Channels In UK, Undertaker Set For Signing
– WWE has listed the following bullet points as a preview for tonight’s episode of Smackdown:
* King Corbin vows to humiliate Roman Reigns
* Roman Reigns to face Dolph Ziggler as struggle for SmackDown supremacy continues
* What happened to Daniel Bryan?
– Speaking of Smackdown, Sky TV has announced that for the rest of the year, Smackdown will air live at 1 AM on Sky Sports Mix.
– The Undertaker will sign autographs at The Big Event on March 7 in Queens, New York.
