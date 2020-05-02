wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tuesday’s WWE Content on FS1, Adam Cole Plays Altered Beast
– WWE on FOX has reminded fans of the schedule for this Tuesday’s content on FS1, featuring several best-of specials leading up to a new WWE Backstage with Aleister Black.
7 PM – Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches (1992 Royal Rumble, Evolution vs. The Rock N’ Sock Connection)
8 PM – Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches (Edge vs. John Cena vs. Big Show, Edge vs. Undertaker)
9 PM – Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches
10 PM – Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches (Reigns vs. Undertaker, Reigns vs. Triple H)
11 PM – WWE Backstage (ft. Aleister Black)
– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and Adam Cole playing Altered Beast.
