WWE News: Preview for Xavier Woods Hosting Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, Woods Faces a Gravy Laser, Most Hilarious Answers on WWE Now India

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
King Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be hosting the gift-winning competition special, Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, tomorrow night at 7:30 PM ET on Nick. Nickelodeon released a new preview clip for the special. You can see the preview for the special below:

– Speaking of Xavier Woods, he faced the challenge of a Gravy Laser on G4’s Attack of the Show:

– WWE Now India released a video showing Superstars giving their most hilarious answers for Gaelyn’s questions:

