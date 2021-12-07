WWE News: Preview for Xavier Woods Hosting Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, Woods Faces a Gravy Laser, Most Hilarious Answers on WWE Now India

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods will be hosting the gift-winning competition special, Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, tomorrow night at 7:30 PM ET on Nick. Nickelodeon released a new preview clip for the special. You can see the preview for the special below:

new day, new game show hosted by @AustinCreedWins 🎁 catch it Weds 7:30p/6:30c! pic.twitter.com/cTTARF85YC — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) December 6, 2021

– Speaking of Xavier Woods, he faced the challenge of a Gravy Laser on G4’s Attack of the Show:

– WWE Now India released a video showing Superstars giving their most hilarious answers for Gaelyn’s questions: