WWE News: Preview For Friday the 13th Flashback Friday, Teaser For Next Week’s Total Bellas

– WWE has released a preview for this week’s “Friday the 13th” edition of Flashback Friday. The content listing is below for the WWE Network content:

WWE’s Friday the Thirteenth

Do you believe in superstitions? Stay away from black cats, ladders and broken mirrors and tune in to WWE Network to relive some noteworthy Friday the 13th moments in WWE SmackDown history. From spooky standoffs with the likes of The Undertaker and Kane to eerie encounters with The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt, be sure to hold on to your lucky rabbit’s foot and avoid opening up your umbrella indoors. You’ll find all the good fortune you need right here on WWE Flashback Friday the Thirteenth.

Featured Moments

3:00 PM ET: SmackDown, Episode #495 – “Jeff Hardy makes his return to address his sibling rivalry and his quest to reclaim gold. Plus, relive a Fatal 4-Way Match main event and more.”

4:30 PM ET: SmackDown, Episode #534 – “Chris Jericho and The Undertaker meet one-on-one for the first time, and Rey Mysterio and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

6:00 PM ET: SmackDown, Episode #573 – “World Heavyweight Champion Kane faces Kofi Kingston, and Rey Mysterio battles Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in the main event.”

7:30 PM ET: SmackDown, Episode #734 – “Big Show deals with the repercussions of defying Triple H on Raw, and Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton exchange verbal jabs on “The Cutting Edge.””

9:00 PM ET: SmackDown, Episode #773 – “WWE COO Triple H promises to update the WWE Universe regarding the WWE Championship Ladder Match at Money in the Bank.”

10:00 PM ET: SmackDown, Episode #334 – “A new World Heavyweight Champion will be decided in a main event Battle Royal. Plus, relive the 22nd anniversary of Piper’s Pit and more.”

11:30 PM ET: SmackDown, Episode #412 – “World Heavyweight Champion Edge hosts a Mardi Gras party, and The Great Khali and Batista sign the contract for their upcoming match.”

1:00 AM ET: SmackDown, Episode #399 – “The Undertaker and Batista unite to face Mr. Kennedy and Finlay in the main event, and Kane battles Dave Taylor and William Regal.”

2:30 AM ET: SmackDown, Episode #373 – “Batista, Finlay and Bobby Lashley battle for an opportunity to challenge King Booker for the World Heavyweight Title, and MVP takes on Kane.”

4:00 AM ET: SmackDown, Episode #673 – “Sheamus takes on Chris Jericho, Alberto Del Rio faces Sin Cara, and Christian and Santino Marella are in tag team action.”

– Here is a teaser for next week’s Total Bellas. The episode airs Wednesday night on E!, and features Nikki Bella overwhelmed with Brie Bella going into labor and rumors of John Cena proposing to her at WrestleMania: