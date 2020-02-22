WWE News: Preview for John Cena Returning to Smackdown, Raw Preview Features Randy Orton, Full Elimination Chamber 2010 Match Video

– WWE and FOX released a preview for John Cena’s return to Smackdown, which is slated for next week. John Cena is scheduled to appear on the Feb. 28 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The event will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. You can check out the preview below.

7⃣ days away…@JohnCena returns home NEXT WEEK on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/ABQQvSMJFj — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 22, 2020

– WWE released a new preview for next week’s Raw showcasing Randy Orton and who he will strike next. You can check out that preview below.

– World Wrestling Entertainment released a full Elimination Chamber match video from the 2010 event. The match features John Cena, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Sheamus for Sheamus’ WWE Championship. You can check out that full match video in the player below.