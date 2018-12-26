WWE News: Preview of John Cena’s Return on Smackdown Next Week, Naomi Takes Shots at Mandy Rose

– WWE has posted a preview of John Cena’s return on next week’s New Year’s Day episode of SmackDown, which airs Tuesday on USA Network. The WWE.com writeup reads:

John Cena returns to SmackDown LIVE next Tuesday to kick off 2019

What better way to kick off the new year than with John Cena?

One of “Mr. McMahon-ta Claus’s” gifts to the WWE Universe on the Christmas Eve edition of Raw was the return of the 16-time World Champion, to both the red and blue brands. Cena’s first appearance will come on the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown LIVE. As Team Blue gets ready to kick off 2019, how will the presence of one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history effect things?

Find out next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Naomi had some hars words for Mandy Rose after Rose tried to hit on Jimmy Uso during Smackdown. You can see a clip of the segment below, as well as Naomi vowing to take Rose down:

All I want for Xmas is to get my hands on @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/9XOM2Xan48 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 26, 2018

Next time i won’t miss https://t.co/thusBoIOes — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 26, 2018