WWE News: Preview For Next Edition of Table For 3, Michael Hayes Pays Tribute To Terry Gordy
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview for the next episode of Table For 3, which will feature JBL, Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard.
– In a post on Twitter, Michael Hayes paid tribute to Terry Gordy, who died seventeen years ago today.
17 years ago today we lost Terry Gordy, here on earth.
We never lost Terry in our mind, memories and heart.
I can’t thank Bam enough for deciding to b my Freebird Brother.
Love and miss U ALWAYS!!!
— Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 16, 2018