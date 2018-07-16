Quantcast

 

WWE News: Preview For Next Edition of Table For 3, Michael Hayes Pays Tribute To Terry Gordy

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Table for 3

– WWE has released a new preview for the next episode of Table For 3, which will feature JBL, Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard.

– In a post on Twitter, Michael Hayes paid tribute to Terry Gordy, who died seventeen years ago today.

