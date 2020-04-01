wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of John Cena’s After The Bell Appearance, Rhea Ripley Workout Video, Stock Slips
April 1, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a preview from John Cena’s appearance on After the Bell With Corey Graves. You can see the clip below, in which Graves asks Cena if he has any wisdom for fans:
Here's a little taste of what to expect from @JohnCena on an all-new @AfterTheBellWWE with @WWEGraves TOMORROW!
🎧 #AfterTheBell: https://t.co/zzAW52Own6 pic.twitter.com/pNP77VGUfd
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $33.60 on Wednesday, down $0.33 (0.97%) from the previous closing price. It has since made up some of that ground, rising $0.24 (0.7%) to $33.84 in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was down 4.44% on the day.
– WWE posted the following video of Rhea Ripley’s “intense social distancing” workout for WrestleMania:
