wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Lacey Evans on Lifetime Series, Kevin Owens on Canvas 2 Canvas
August 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has shared a new preview of Lacey Evans’ appearance on Lifetime’s Military Makeover, which airs on Friday. You can see it below:
Catch @LaceyEvansWWE in this season of @MilitaryMkover with @Montel_Williams on @Lifetimetv Fri, 8/30! pic.twitter.com/Gk4CtapJ64
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2019
– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Kevin Owens and discussing Owens destroying his John Cena painting four years ago:
