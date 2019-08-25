wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview of Lacey Evans on Lifetime Series, Kevin Owens on Canvas 2 Canvas

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lacey Evans

– WWE has shared a new preview of Lacey Evans’ appearance on Lifetime’s Military Makeover, which airs on Friday. You can see it below:

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Kevin Owens and discussing Owens destroying his John Cena painting four years ago:

