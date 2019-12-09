wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview of Tommaso Ciampa on WWE Day Of, Rusev Reacts to Luke Harper Release, Jerry Lawler Podcast Update

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa NXT 72518

– WWE has posted a preview of the latest WWE Day Of featuring Tommaso Ciampa. You can see the video below, which features Ciampa reacting to being in the ring with Roman Reigns and Randy Orton at Survivor Series:

– Rusev took to Twitter to praise Luke Harper following the latter’s release from WWE:

– Jerry Lawler noted that his podcast did not come out this past Friday because he lost his voice and had to rest it so he could do Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Luke Harper, Rusev, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE, WWE Day Of, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading