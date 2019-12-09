wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Tommaso Ciampa on WWE Day Of, Rusev Reacts to Luke Harper Release, Jerry Lawler Podcast Update
December 8, 2019
– WWE has posted a preview of the latest WWE Day Of featuring Tommaso Ciampa. You can see the video below, which features Ciampa reacting to being in the ring with Roman Reigns and Randy Orton at Survivor Series:
– Rusev took to Twitter to praise Luke Harper following the latter’s release from WWE:
Salute to one of the Best @LukeHarperWWE
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 8, 2019
– Jerry Lawler noted that his podcast did not come out this past Friday because he lost his voice and had to rest it so he could do Raw:
Hey everyone, sorry, I lost my voice this week and need it for Raw. My podcast @LawlerShow will be back as normal this Friday! pic.twitter.com/eYytzeqsnj
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) December 8, 2019
