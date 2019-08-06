wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Tonight’s WWE Day Of Looks at Raw Reunion, Synopsis For Seth Rollins Chronicle Special
August 5, 2019
– WWE has released a new preview clip for tonight’s WWE Day Of, which goes behind the scenes of Raw Reunion. The episode airs on the Network immediately after Raw:
– The synopsis for the WWE Chronicle special on Seth Rollins premieres on the WWE Network after NXT Takeover: Toronto II. It reads as follows:
WWE Chronicle takes you inside the lives of WWE Superstars. Find out what it’s really like to be in the WWE spotlight through revealing interviews and candid moments filmed backstage at WWE events, on the road, and in the Superstars’ homes. This is a side of the men and women of WWE you’ve never seen before.
