WWE News: Preview Released for Steve Austin A&E Documentary Special, Meeting Stone Cold Sneak Peek, Logan Paul Reacts to Reference on SmackDown

– WWE has released a new preview video for the upcoming documentary special, Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. The documentary debuts on Sunday, April 18. It will air at 8:00 pm EST on A&E:

Here’s a synopsis for the upcoming special:

ABOUT “BIOGRAPHY: ‘STONE COLD’ STEVE AUSTIN” – Directed by Jake Rogal and Executive Produced by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film traces the story of the man who became WWE’s biggest star in the 90s. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s authentic, fiery personality epitomized WWE’s “Attitude Era” and transformed him into a pop culture icon. After nearly being paralyzed by a neck injury, Austin made one of the greatest comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” premieres on Sunday, April 18 at 8pm ET/PT on A&E. #WWEonAE

– Also for some more Steve Austin day material, WWE released a new preview clip for the WWE Network special, Meeting Stone Cold. In the new preview clip, The New Day recall their WrestleMania 32 run-in with Austin at the event. Also, Daniel Bryan reveals advice Austin gave to him after his 2014 neck surgery. The special is now available on the WWE Network.

– On last week’s edition of SmackDown, Sami Zayn spoke to Kevin Owens during a segment and said that a documentary that he’s filming is going to draw “Logan Paul numbers!” Since that time, YouTuber Logan Paul has commented on the segment via Twitter, which you can see below.