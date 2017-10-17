WWE News: Preview For Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox at TLC, Cathy Kelley Previews Smackdown

– WWE.com has posted a preview for Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox at TLC. The match will take place as part of the Kickoff Show. The writeup is below:

Following the all-out bedlam that she caused on Monday Night Raw, Alicia Fox will now go one-on-one against Sasha Banks as part of WWE TLC Kickoff this Sunday.

Amidst the high-stakes competition of the volatile Raw Women’s division, the pressure is always at the boiling point. However, shortly after Sasha scored a submission victory over Fox on Monday Night Raw, the defeated Superstar absolutely snapped. Not only did she attack The Boss backstage, but she also shoved a referee to the ground. Because of her actions, she was fined an undisclosed amount of money for putting her hands on an official.

Alicia would soon find out, though, that there will be a much higher price to pay for her outburst this Sunday when she squares off against an irate Banks, hungry for payback.

What will happen when Miss Fox takes on the four-time Raw Women's Champion?

– WWE posted the following video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s Smackdown: