WWE News: Preview For Season 4 Of Total Bellas, Seth Rollins Promotes Wrestlemania 35 Travel Packages

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Total Bellas

– E! has released a preview for the fourth season of Total Bellas, featuring Nikki Bella going on a date.

– Seth Rollins promoted the Wrestlemania 35 travel packages in a new video. The packages are on sale now.

Seth Rollins, Total Bellas

