WWE News: Preview For Season 4 Of Total Bellas, Seth Rollins Promotes Wrestlemania 35 Travel Packages
November 12, 2018 | Posted by
– E! has released a preview for the fourth season of Total Bellas, featuring Nikki Bella going on a date.
– Seth Rollins promoted the Wrestlemania 35 travel packages in a new video. The packages are on sale now.
#TheArchitect has spoken – come from far, come from near & bring everyone! #WrestleMania 35 travel packages are on sale NOW! https://t.co/E0PDwntYH1 @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/NXz0p0PyRy
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2018