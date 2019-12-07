WWE News: Preview for Shane McMahon on NCIS: LA, Jessika Carr’s Parents Surprise Her at Smackdown, More Clips and Photos Released for Tribute To The Troops

– WWE.com previewed Shane McMahon making another appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles this weekend. He will appear on Sunday’s new episode on CBS. McMahon will reprise his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans. You can check out the official preview below.

Shane McMahon to return to “NCIS: Los Angeles” this Sunday Shane McMahon may have been sent packing by Kevin Owens at SummerSlam, but the former Friday Night SmackDown Commissioner has certainly been keeping busy. Shane will be returning to “NCIS: Los Angeles” this Sunday, reprising his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans that he debuted this past May. In this episode, Evans reunites with the NCIS team in an attempt to prevent a large-scale attack on Los Angeles — a preview of which can be seen in the clip above. Shane’s episode will air this Sunday, Dec. 8 on CBS at 9:30 p.m. ET.

– Jessika Carr made her debut as a main roster referee on Smackdown this week. WWE released a video of her having a moment with her parents who surprised her in Fayetteville, North Carolina for her Smackdown debut. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released additional photos and clips for the 17th Annual Tribute to the Troops event that was taped yesterday at the Camp LeJune in Jacksonville, Florida. You can check those out below.

Our Superstars were honored to take part in the 17th annual @WWE Tribute to the #Troops celebration at Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B6pJQUkp0p — Tribute to Troops (@TributeToTroops) December 7, 2019