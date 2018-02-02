WWE News: Preview For Smackdown #1 Contender’s Match, WWE Now Looks at Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman’s Partnership

– WWE posted a preview for the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn #1 contender’s match set for next week’s Smackdown. The winner faces AJ Styles at Fastlane for the WWE Championship. The preview reads as follows:

SmackDown LIVE ended with fractures beginning to show in the friendship between Kevin Owensand Sami Zayn. Next Tuesday, the two best friends will get a chance to take out their frustrations on each other when they battle for the right to challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at WWE Fastlane.

The “Yep!” Movement began to tear apart at the seams during a tag team battle pitting Owens & Zayn against Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura. Following their loss to The Phenomenal One at the Royal Rumble event, the two were clearly not on the same page, bickering throughout the bout. After Styles sent Owens crashing into his friend, a fed-up Zayn walked out on the match, leaving KO to fend for himself against the WWE Champion and WWE’s Rockstar, and the bout ended with Owens falling to Nakamura’s devastating Kinshasa knee strike.

After the match, Renee Young approached Zayn in the backstage area and asked him if this was the end of he and Owens’ friendship. Zayn said that it wasn’t, but that this was his time to shine. He declared that after next week, he won’t be known as simply “Kevin Owens’ best friend;” he’ll be known as the guy who beat Kevin Owens and became WWE Champion at WWE Fastlane.

Will Zayn’s predictions come true? Find out when these two best friends collide on SmackDown LIVE, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley looking at the new relationships forming through the Mixed Match Challenge pairings including Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss: