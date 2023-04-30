wrestling / News

WWE News: Preview of The Miz & Alexa Bliss on Tomorrow’s That’s My Jam, Judgment Day’s Top 10 Defining Moments

April 30, 2023 | Jeffrey Harris
– As previously noted, WWE Superstars The Miz and Alexa Bliss will be competing on tomorrow’s episode of That’s My Jam against Dashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. The show airs at 10:00 pm EST on NBC. A preview clip is now available for their appearance on tomorrow’s show, which you can see below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Judgment Day’s Top 10 Defining Moments:

– Doctor Mike on YouTube reacted to some of WWE’s most painful injuries:

