WWE News: Preview of The Miz & Alexa Bliss on Tomorrow’s That’s My Jam, Judgment Day’s Top 10 Defining Moments
April 30, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously noted, WWE Superstars The Miz and Alexa Bliss will be competing on tomorrow’s episode of That’s My Jam against Dashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. The show airs at 10:00 pm EST on NBC. A preview clip is now available for their appearance on tomorrow’s show, which you can see below:
Catch an all-new episode of #ThatsMyJam with @AlexaBliss_WWE, @mikethemiz, Bashir Salahuddin and @Diallo TOMORROW at 10/9c on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/wZuDwgtpWk
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 30, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased Judgment Day’s Top 10 Defining Moments:
– Doctor Mike on YouTube reacted to some of WWE’s most painful injuries: