wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, Lana On The Importance Of Rusev Day, Becky Lynch Comments on Smackdown Win
– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole vs. Sean Malula
* Lacey Evans vs. Tenilla Price
– Lana posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the Importance of Rusev Day…
What makes #RusevDay so special is that we do it together. Actions are important, but words matter to. I just hope we can celebrate #RusevDay together again. #SDLive
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 25, 2018
– Here is Becky Lynch, commenting in her win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…
I’ve made a career out of fighting my way into places I wasn’t invited. The same happened tonight. I’m going to Summerslam and I’ll make all of you who have supported me along the way proud. pic.twitter.com/070nO80qwZ
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 25, 2018