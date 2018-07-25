WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, Lana On The Importance Of Rusev Day, Becky Lynch Comments on Smackdown Win

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole vs. Sean Malula

* Lacey Evans vs. Tenilla Price

– Lana posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the Importance of Rusev Day…

What makes #RusevDay so special is that we do it together. Actions are important, but words matter to. I just hope we can celebrate #RusevDay together again. #SDLive — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 25, 2018

– Here is Becky Lynch, commenting in her win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…