WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, Lana On The Importance Of Rusev Day, Becky Lynch Comments on Smackdown Win

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Adam Cole NXT NXT's

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 8PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* NXT Champion Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole vs. Sean Malula
* Lacey Evans vs. Tenilla Price

– Lana posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the Importance of Rusev Day…

– Here is Becky Lynch, commenting in her win on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

