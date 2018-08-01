WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s NXT TV, New Kurt Angle ‘Shield’ Action Figure Coming

– WWE has posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of NXT TV…

Tommaso Ciampa to address the NXT Universe for the first time as NXT Champion: Following his shocking defeat of Aleister Black last week to win the NXT Championship, Tommaso Ciampa will appear at Full Sail Live with the title around his waist for the first time. Now that the “most dangerous man in NXT” is atop the mountain, what will he have to say to the NXT Universe, Black and bitter rival Johnny Gargano after Johnny Wrestling accidentally cost The Dutch Destroyer the title? How will the psychotic Blackheart begin his reign as the top champion of the black-and-yellow brand? Find out tonight on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Ringside Collectibles announced that their latest exclusive action figure is a “Shield” version of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle…