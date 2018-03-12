wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Photo Shoot, Coachman & Bubba Ray Praise Bludgeon Brothers, Stock Down
WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, featuring Jim Cornette. The episode airs following Raw; you can see the video below.
– WWE’s stock closed at $37.83 on Monday, down $0.39 (1.02%) from the previous closing price.
– Jonathan Coachman and Bubba Ray Dudley posted to Twitter praising the Bludgeon Brothers following their attack on New Day and the Usos at WWE Fastlane:
Now that is carnage. Good lord. That is insane. The Bludgeon Brothers are no joke. Up until that point pretty good match. Not that they remember any of that now. #wwefastlane
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) March 12, 2018
It means you guys beat the piss outta everybody tonight. Well done 👊#WWEFastlane@BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/FiHPyrdOd8
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 12, 2018