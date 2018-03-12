 

WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Photo Shoot, Coachman & Bubba Ray Praise Bludgeon Brothers, Stock Down

March 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Cornette - Jim Cornette’s

WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, featuring Jim Cornette. The episode airs following Raw; you can see the video below.

– WWE’s stock closed at $37.83 on Monday, down $0.39 (1.02%) from the previous closing price.

– Jonathan Coachman and Bubba Ray Dudley posted to Twitter praising the Bludgeon Brothers following their attack on New Day and the Usos at WWE Fastlane:

