WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Photo Shoot, Coachman & Bubba Ray Praise Bludgeon Brothers, Stock Down

WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, featuring Jim Cornette. The episode airs following Raw; you can see the video below.

– WWE’s stock closed at $37.83 on Monday, down $0.39 (1.02%) from the previous closing price.

– Jonathan Coachman and Bubba Ray Dudley posted to Twitter praising the Bludgeon Brothers following their attack on New Day and the Usos at WWE Fastlane:

Now that is carnage. Good lord. That is insane. The Bludgeon Brothers are no joke. Up until that point pretty good match. Not that they remember any of that now. #wwefastlane — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) March 12, 2018