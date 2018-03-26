WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Photo Shoot, WWE on Vader’s Surgery, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Promo

– WWE has posted a new preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot featuring Kofi Kingston. You can see it below. The episode airs after Raw.

– The company also posted the following promo for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34:

– WWE.com posted an article covering Vader’s open heart surgery, as you can see below:

WWE Legend Vader underwent successful open-heart surgery earlier today, as confirmed by his son Jesse via Twitter.

“The surgery was a success but it was worse than we had expected. Long road for recovery,” Jesse wrote. “Will keep you posted. Thank you for the prayers.”

Join WWE in wishing Vader all the best during his recovery.