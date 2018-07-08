wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Total Bellas, Miz Gives Props to Stipe Miocic After UFC 226
– The preview for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas is available. The episode airs on E! at 9 PM ET/PT and the preview reads as follows:
“While John Cena is out of town for media events, Brie steps in as a substitute fiancé to help an overwhelmed Nikki plan the wedding of her dreams. Bryan is shocked when Brie spends $30,000 on a piece of art behind his back.”
– The Miz gave a shout-out to Stipe Miocic after the latter’s loss at UFC 226 on Saturday night, posting the following to Twitter:
No one better representing Cleveland. You are class. You are #Awesome https://t.co/NSRF6YUyO1
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 8, 2018