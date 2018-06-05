WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Dance-Off Filmed For The Next Season of Total Divas

– Here is a preview for tonight’s WWE 205 Live. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 10PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy vie to return to title contention: WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is determined to ensure that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has a challenger and has announced that Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy will square off in a blockbuster main event. While the match does not guarantee a title opportunity, it allows Murphy and Ali to make their case about why they should earn another chance to challenge for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Not only are there huge implications for this contest, but the battle also serves as a rubber match between the Superstars. During the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Ali vanquished Murphy in the quarterfinals before going on to face Alexander for the vacant title at WrestleMania. Last month, however, the Australian Superstar returned the favor and defeated The Heart of WWE 205 Live, convincing Maverick that he deserved a title opportunity. Although Murphy couldn’t secure the championship and end The Age of Alexander last week, he certainly proved himself to be a formidable challenger and earned the respect of the titleholder after a hard-fought throwdown. Which Superstar will show Drake Maverick and the WWE Universe that they deserve another chance to claim the coveted WWE Cruiserweight Championship? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

– There was a dance-off filmed for the next season of Total Divas. Brinn Nicole & Sharna Burgess from Dancing With The Stars were there as Paige, Lana, and Nia Jax battled Natalya and The Bella Twins…

About to get ready for a fun dance rehearsal right now with @SharnaBurgess! I asked her what her best advice is for a beginner… 💃♥️🌴 #totaldivas pic.twitter.com/ZadKNuyu69 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 31, 2018