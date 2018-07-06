wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview for Triple H vs. Undertaker at Super Show-Down, WWE Celebrates National Kissing Day
July 6, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the Triple H vs. Undertaker match that is set to take place at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia in October. You can see the preview below. The show takes plac eon October 6th and will air on WWE Network.
– The company posted the following to Twitter to celebrate National Kissing Day:
Pucker up because it's #InternationalKissingDay! pic.twitter.com/PuXwyvI6em
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2018