WWE News: Preview for Triple H vs. Undertaker at Super Show-Down, WWE Celebrates National Kissing Day

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker Triple H WWE

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the Triple H vs. Undertaker match that is set to take place at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia in October. You can see the preview below. The show takes plac eon October 6th and will air on WWE Network.

– The company posted the following to Twitter to celebrate National Kissing Day:

