WWE News: Preview Video for Monday’s Raw, DX Legacy Pack Available for WWE 2K22

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new preview video for next Monday’s edition of Raw, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz and more:

– The DX Legacy Pack is now available for MyFaction on WWE 2K22. The pack features Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Sean Waltman:

