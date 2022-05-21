wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview Video for Monday’s Raw, DX Legacy Pack Available for WWE 2K22
May 21, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview video for next Monday’s edition of Raw, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz and more:
– The DX Legacy Pack is now available for MyFaction on WWE 2K22. The pack features Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Sean Waltman:
ARE YOU READY?? 📢
Brand new DX Legacy Pack featuring @ShawnMichaels, @TripleH, @StephMcMahon, and @TheRealXPac is now available in MyFACTION! #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/Wg1f7FRN8I
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 20, 2022